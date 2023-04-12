Pet of the Day: Adonis

Aging & Style
Adonis.
Adonis.(Submitted to KCTV5 News by The HSGKC)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Meet Adonis!

Adonis came to The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City with the happiest tail and biggest smile. They knew he was special right away.

He loves to cuddle like a lap dog and is always thrilled to get his picture taken! 

With a kind nature, he loves to play hard and nap hard.

At 3 years old, they believe this boy deserves to be in a loving home where he can shower you with his love. 

Adonis highlights the incredible qualities they see in dogs all the time and they wanted to share that! For someone who needs a big boy, see Adonis!

To learn more, click here for visit the website for The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City.

