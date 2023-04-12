How Texas ruling on abortion pill could impact patients nationwide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The future of a drug used for abortions is in jeopardy following a ruling from a Texas judge.

A federal judge in Texas blocked the FDA’s approval of Mifepristone, a drug used to terminate pregnancies, following a lawsuit by the pill’s opponents. The ruling, which the judge put on hold for a week to allow for an appeal, could affect access to the drug in every state. On Monday, the Biden administration asked an appeals court to allow access to the drug while the case continues to play out.

The FDA had approved Mifepristone’s use more than 20 years ago. It is used in conjunction with another drug, misoprostol, to end a pregnancy through 10 weeks gestation.

Emily Wales, an attorney with Planned Parenthood Great Plains, said it was widely regarded as a safe and effective drug for abortion care.

“We should all be concerned that a judge from a different state is reaching into a place like Kansas, where abortion is legal and safe, and controlling how people can access care,” Wales said.

The Texas ruling does not impact other surgical or medical abortions. Wales said providers across the country would likely switch to an alternate method, such as using two doses of misoprostol.

Mifepristone can also be used to treat certain endocrine and pituitary issues, such as Cushing’s Syndrome.

Ben Ditsch was diagnosed with Cushing’s in 2017. The disease caused severe weight gain, bone deterioration, strokes and other life-threatening issues. He took mifepristone until he qualified for surgery and called the medication life-changing.

He said that, regardless of political beliefs about abortion, a single judge should not be able to revoke FDA approval.

“Cushing’s is a rare disorder that only about 4,000 people in America have but, with this drug, you can still save a lot of lives,” Ditsch said.

