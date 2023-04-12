How to Prevent and Fix Paint Bubbling on Your Wall

When it comes to painting, nothing is more frustrating than those little mistakes that go unnoticed until after the job is done. And, in the case of paint bubbling, sometimes the errors don’t even show up until after the paint has dried completely! There is a way to avoid such unpleasant surprises. Following our tips below can help save you from some common painting mistakes and help you fix paint bubbling on walls.

Why Does Paint Bubble?

Most often, paint bubbles on walls from moisture or heat, which causes a layer—or multiple layers—to lift away from the surface below. Other reasons your paint might not bond properly to the surface you’re painting on include:

Residue on the wall. Paint has a hard time bonding to surfaces that are hot, dirty, or not completely dry. Keep an eye out for water damage, mold, and mildew.

Damp walls. If you’re working in high humidity or in an area of the house that is prone to damp walls, like the bathroom or the basement, the moisture makes it hard for the paint to adhere.

Air in the paint. Whether from shaking the can or rolling the paint on too fast, introducing air bubbles to paint makes blisters more likely to form.

Working with the wrong tools. When you paint on a textured surface, using a specialty brush or roller can help. And when you paint over existing paint, try to match types. Oil-based paint tends to bubble when put over latex.

Skipping primer. If you don’t prepare your wall the right way, bubbles are far more likely to form as the paint dries. Cleaning your wall and using primer both help reduce blistering.

Related Topic: What Is the Best Way to Clean Walls Before Painting?

How to Prevent Paint Bubbles

Preventing paint bubbles means taking care of the issues that lead to bubbling before you start painting. Here’s how to prepare your house for interior painting:

Clean things up. For moderate to mild dirt, simply wipe down the walls you want to paint with a damp towel or a sponge and some warm water. For extra cleaning power, add soap to the warm water. Just make sure you go over them again with a damp towel to remove any soapy residue. Our guide to cleaning walls has more tips for getting everything spotless.

Dry it out. Avoid paint bubbles on the wall from moisture by taking care of damp walls before you break out the brushes and rollers. Let your wall dry completely before beginning to paint. Open windows and doors to increase airflow or run a dehumidifier and turn on some fans to help things dry out.

Watch the weather. Don’t work against nature. If you can, plan to paint on days that are not hot or humid, so your paint can dry evenly. Or you can make sure your heating or cooling is running at a comfortable temperature and turn on a dehumidifier.

Don’t rush. When you’re painting, slow and steady is key. Don’t try to brush paint on the walls too fast, or you might introduce air. Better yet, call Five Star Painting® for interior painting services ! If you do paint by yourself, make sure each coat is dry before starting the next one.

Match paint types. Latex and oil paint don’t mix well, so prime over your old paint or make sure to use the same paint type that’s already there.

Prime before you paint. Some people try to skip primer, but it’s essential for getting the best, most even paint job. Make sure you know the ins and outs of primer before you get started.

Avoid exterior paint blistering. If you’re painting the exterior of your house, follow the same tips as interior painting. Make especially sure to avoid rainy or very hot days.

How to Repair Blistered Paint

Fixing painting mishaps is not always as easy as scraping off the damaged paint and trying again. Sometimes it requires more time and effort to correct a mistake and get it looking just right. One way to avoid such mistakes is to hire your local painting pros at Five Star Painting. We’re the paint experts who can help get all of your interior painting and exterior painting projects done. And with our Neighborly Done Right Promise, you can be sure the job will get done to your complete satisfaction. To get started, give us a call at (866) 423-2951 or schedule an estimate online today.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.