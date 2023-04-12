Aging & Style
Former Grain Valley police officer facing nine felony charges for sex acts with juvenile

(Source: Gray News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol has led to multiple felony charges for a former Grain Valley police officer after the discovery that the officer had engaged in sex acts with a juvenile.

27-year-old August P. Gildehaus faces nine felony charges, including sodomy or attempted first-degree sodomy, sexual exploitation of a minor, four counts of statutory second-degree sodomy and three counts of statutory second-degree rape.

Court records indicate that the Grain Valley Police Chief asked MSHP on March 6, 2023, to investigate the allegations that a Grain Valley police officer had engaged in sex acts in 2022 and early 2023 with a juvenile. The day before, Grain Valley police officers were dispatched on a report of a juvenile below the age of 17 who was missing.

When the missing teen returned home they informed parents of sexual activity with adult men and identified one of the men as a police officer. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, when police detectives showed the victim the Grain Valley Police Department Facebook page, the victim identified Gildehaus. During a forensic interview, the victim also identified other identifying details of the defendant.

Detectives also reviewed the victim’s diary and social media for evidence of the sexual activity of the defendant with the juvenile victim.

