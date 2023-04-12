FORECAST: Temps soar into low 80s for Wednesday

A ridge of high-pressure remains across the central plains, and the Missouri River Valley today with low pressure accompanied by a dry line. Well to the west, a pressure gradient takes shape through the morning into the afternoon. This means wind is expected to pick up out of the south/southwest as we move throughout the day. Gusts between 25 mph and 30 mph will be common along with temperatures soaring into the lower 80s. Though low pressure is to the west and south of the viewing area and we continue to build a southerly flow from south Texas, moisture content to the middle and lower atmosphere will be minimal. This is due to low pressure remaining to the south and keeping moisture content blocked from entering the central plains. This may lead to a fire threat into Thursday, due to drier conditions, increased temperature, and breezy conditions.

This high-pressure system will break down and track east moving into Friday. We will keep in an area of low pressure from the northwest along with continuing east our track of a dry line from the southern four corners. What this means is we will gather chances for wet weather quickly and by Friday evening scattered showers and thunderstorm activity is expected, which will last into Saturday late morning and possibly early afternoon. A severe weather risk is moving into our region and at this time the Kansas side of the viewing area will be under a marginal risk for severe storm activity, with a slight risk for severe storms just outside the viewing area within Wichita and Topeka. I will continue to monitor for severe weather potential through the next 48 hours and with any new information that comes available, I will be sure to update you quickly and thoroughly. As this storm system passes, temperatures will fall back to the lower and middle 60s to end the weekend. By next Monday, temperatures begin to rebound back to the lower and middle 70s with scattered chances for rain developing mainly by mid-next week.

