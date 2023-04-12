FORECAST: Temperatures above normal expected through Friday

Sunshine and breezy conditions continue for another day. While we continue to be under the influence of high pressure, temperatures have managed to warm into the upper 70s and low 80s across the area. We’ll see a return to warmer-than-normal temperatures again on Thursday. Winds out of the south will increase between 15 and 20 mph, with gusts up near 35 mph at times. This pattern eventually breaks down Friday, with a storm system developing out west. That will bring our next chance for showers and a few storms. The timing of these storms could determine just how strong or severe they get. After the storms pass through, a cold front will swing in and bring a blast of cooler air. Temperatures will barely reach 60 degrees early Saturday and continue to fall throughout the day. Cooler temperatures stick around all weekend before they moderate a bit next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.