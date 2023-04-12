Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Temperatures above normal expected through Friday

By Alena Lee
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunshine and breezy conditions continue for another day. While we continue to be under the influence of high pressure, temperatures have managed to warm into the upper 70s and low 80s across the area. We’ll see a return to warmer-than-normal temperatures again on Thursday. Winds out of the south will increase between 15 and 20 mph, with gusts up near 35 mph at times. This pattern eventually breaks down Friday, with a storm system developing out west. That will bring our next chance for showers and a few storms. The timing of these storms could determine just how strong or severe they get. After the storms pass through, a cold front will swing in and bring a blast of cooler air. Temperatures will barely reach 60 degrees early Saturday and continue to fall throughout the day. Cooler temperatures stick around all weekend before they moderate a bit next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Worlds of Fun said it will implement a chaperone policy when the park re-opens Saturday.
Worlds of Fun announces implementation of chaperone policy
Worlds of Fun opens for the season on Saturday, April 8.
Worlds of Fun removes guests from park Saturday night following ‘unruly behavior’
The Bradford Pear tree, seen here, is an invasive plant taking over natural grass areas in the...
Ornamental trees now causing unintended consequences across state lines
Generic.
KCPD engages in standoff at apartment complex
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, 1 punched deputy

Latest News

Generic.
Starting July 1, customers in Kansas will have to be 21 to purchase tobacco products
K9 Argos with the Clay County Sheriff's Office will get a stab and bullet-proof vest from...
Clay County K9 to get body armor donation
ELEMENT: FBI Seal - Current Logo as of 2/2023
FBI KC has joined the national commitment to recruiting more women in law enforcement
FILE: Worlds of Fun said it will implement a chaperone policy when the park re-opens Saturday.
Worlds of Fun announces implementation of chaperone policy