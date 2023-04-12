Community advocates react to KCPD bringing back Missing Persons Unit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves is taking a significant step to reverse a controversial move by her predecessor.

She has re-formed the disbanded Missing Persons Squad. They start this weekend.

Missing persons cases have been moved from unit to unit over the years. At one point, cases were investigated by the Fugitive Apprehension Unit, then the Homicide Unit. Until recently, they were part of a joint Missing Persons and Cold Case Squad. When Chief Rick Smith closed that squad, missing persons detectives were moved to the sex crimes section.

Those who’ve been frustrated by how past cases were handled are hopeful, but they also have some recommendations.

When 13-year-old Jayden Robker went missing this year, the Ad-Hoc Group Against Crime went door-to-door for leads. The organization’s COO, Branden Mims, is pleased to see the police department switch to a standalone Missing Persons Squad.

“I mean, the community has to always feel that the department is doing all that they can do and that they have their best interests at heart,” Mims said. “We don’t want symbols only, but symbols do matter.”

Chief Graves made the announcement at the Board of Police Commissioners meeting on her 103rd day in office.

“Bringing back the Missing Persons Squad will better serve all the people in our city,” she said. “We have listened to our community’s concern for those who go missing in our city.”

“I have guarded hope,” said Maureen Reintjes, Executive Director of Communications for Missouri Missing.

Every year, Reintjes and hundreds of others converge in what’s known as The Big Search. They are civilians seeking to find the missing. She would like to see the new squad include a victim advocate.

“And, I don’t want to see a victim advocate that comes out of homicide, because they don’t understand what goes on with the trauma of the unknown for the families of the missing,” Reintjes said. “They have no idea.”

Bridget McKeown, the daughter of Shirley McKeown, isn’t hopeful yet. She felt dismissed when she reported her mother missing in 2002. Ten days later, police found her mother’s car abandoned and covered by a tarp. There was what police called “a large amount of blood inside.”

As a start, both Reintjus and Mims suggest the new squad improve on communicating with families routinely, not just at the beginning.

“Because the days get long, and then they begin to think that nobody’s working it,” Mims said.

They are, however, encouraged to see the chief responsive to community concerns.

“Who knows, you know? This may may be a good answer,” Reintjes said. “I don’t think it will ever be a complete answer, but it’s going to be good. We’ll see improvement.”

Mims said seeing the Missing Persons Unit resurrected makes him hope for the return of a Cold Case Squad, as well. He gets that it’s one thing at a time, but if he could create a renewal wish list, that would be next in line.

