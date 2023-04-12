Aging & Style
Clay County K9 to get body armor donation

K9 Argos with the Clay County Sheriff's Office will get a stab and bullet-proof vest from Vested Interest soon.(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is providing another K9 with a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from Vested Interest.

The organization which has provided over 5,000 vests to K9s in all 50 states, is providing K9 Argos -- a dog partnered with Deputy Zack Petty --with a vest that will have “In memory of Captain David Dorn, St. Louis, MO - EOW 6/2/20″ on the vest.

Argos joined the Sheriff’s Office in September 2022. Delivery of the vest is expected within eight to 10 weeks.

The vest donation program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

