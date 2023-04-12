Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Branson, Mo., man wanted for death investigation; considered armed & dangerous

Nicholas Kyle Berry, 51, faces murder and armed criminal action charges.
Nicholas Kyle Berry, 51, faces murder and armed criminal action charges.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Jasper County authorities are searching for a Branson, Mo., man in connection to the death of a woman.

Nicholas Kyle Berry, 51, faces murder and armed criminal action charges. Authorities consider him armed and dangerous.

Police found Maria L. Whitaker, 39, of Joplin, Mo., unconscious inside a home in Webb City on April 9. She later died from her injuries. Witnesses say Berry stabbed her. They say the two argued over money.

Police believe Whitaker was targeted in the crime.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: Worlds of Fun said it will implement a chaperone policy when the park re-opens Saturday.
Worlds of Fun announces implementation of chaperone policy
A former Grain Valley police officer was charged with nine felony sex crimes in relation to sex...
Grain Valley police officer facing nine felony charges for sex acts with juvenile
Generic.
Man’s body recovered from Kansas River in KCK
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, 1 punched deputy

Latest News

Generic image of a drone.
6 charged for alleged contraband smuggling scheme involving drone at Leavenworth Penitentiary
Russell Stovers is attempting to set the world record for largest box of chocolates on Monday,...
Russell Stover to attempt world record in Kansas City for centennial celebration
FILE - Callery Pear trees
Organization to replace Callery Pear trees with non-invasive species in Topeka
FILE - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of...
Limits on transgender care for Missouri youths begin shortly
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated officers found the antiques and several...
Police looking for owner of antique copper jugs taken in storage unit burglary