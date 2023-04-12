Aging & Style
Body recovered from Kansas River in KCK

By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police have confirmed that a body was recovered from the Kansas River on Wednesday.

The recovery reportedly happened in or near the part of the river that is near Kansas Avenue and S. 26th Street.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. A publicly available app shows that first responders went there for a water rescue at that time.

We are unsure what the circumstances are surrounding the individual’s body being recovered, however.

Stay with KCTV5 News. We are working to learn more.

This is not the first time, recently, the the authorities have been looking for someone in the river.

On Tuesday night, the authorities also went to Kaw Point Park for a water rescue. That is just west of the state line and is near where the Kansas River intersects with the Missouri River.

However, KCTV5 News was told that the authorities didn’t find anything and thus determined the call was unfounded.

