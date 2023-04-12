Architects showcase new park for the middle of downtown KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In the next few years, the landscape of downtown Kansas City might look extremely different due to a nearly $200 million park right in the heart of downtown.

Zack Brown is always in search of areas in downtown Kansas City where he can walk his 3-year-old dog Jack. “There is a bit of a lack of green space downtown,” Brown said.

City leaders are hoping to change that in the future.

Officials are working on a South Loop project to create a nearly 5-acre park.

“I like the idea,” Brown said. “It’s not fun walking over the highway. It’s loud and noisy, sometimes dangerous.”

Early designs show the park sitting right above I-670 downtown, from Wyandotte Street to Grand Boulevard.

Brown was one of several people at a meeting where architects showcased the new park designs based on community feedback.

“We want it to be a space for events and activities,” said Nathan Elliott, of OJB Landscape Architecture. They are one of the groups tasked with bringing this park to life.

“We are cognizant that you’ve got Power & Light, you got T-Mobile Center and all these other things,” Elliott said. “So, we want to make sure the park fits in and compliments everything that is already here.”

Elliott said they hope to make it inviting for children and a green space for the community to enjoy.

“I think this is really going to build on the successes that Downtown Kansas City already has,” Elliott said. “You’ve got a very vibrant neighborhood in the Crossroads, which is just adjacent. You already got transit in place. So, I think really building this park is a huge opportunity to continue the development.”

City officials said funding for the estimated $200 million project will come from federal funding, private funding, and the city will match some of the funds.

“We believe things like this event, where we can show what the plan will be, really help people see why this is an important investment and why this is going to transform the city and help businesses across the region,” said Sherae Honeycutt, the Kansas City spokeswoman.

It’s an investment that Brown believes will pay off.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.