Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Woman charged after flight diverted to Kansas City

FILE: A woman was charged after a disturbance forced an Alaska Airlines flight to land at KCI.
FILE: A woman was charged after a disturbance forced an Alaska Airlines flight to land at KCI.(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman has been charged in federal court after prosecutors said she caused a disturbance that forced a flight to be diverted to Kansas City International Airport.

Chloe Dasliva, 32, whose hometown was not available, was charged with one count of interfering with a flight attendant, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

DaSilva was on board an Alaska Airlines Flight that took off from San Francisco International Airport early Friday bound for Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

According to court documents filed Friday, several passengers said Dasilva became abusive toward a flight attendant, including threatening to kill him. She eventually was restrained with zip ties.

The pilot told investigators he decided to divert the flight to Kansas City out of concern for the safety of the passengers.

On Monday, prosecutors asked a federal judge to continue to detain DaSilva pending a detention hearing, which has not been scheduled. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worlds of Fun opens for the season on Saturday, April 8.
Worlds of Fun removes guests from park Saturday night following ‘unruly behavior’
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, 1 punched deputy
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Generic.
KCPD engages in standoff at apartment complex

Latest News

FILE — Kansas City Police Department cruiser and motorcycle
KCPD to make restoring Missing Persons Unit ‘a priority’
The Central Bank Sporting Complex opened Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
Central Bank Sporting Complex grand opening Tuesday in the Northland
Sporting Complex opens in the Northland
Central Bank Sporting Complex grand opening Tuesday in the Northland
FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Kansas man sentenced in Capitol riot ‘ridiculously ashamed’