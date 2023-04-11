Topeka man convicted of murder in 2021 death of 2-year-old daughter

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been convicted of murder in the 2021 death of his 2-year-old daughter.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says that on Tuesday, April 11, a jury convicted Jeffrey James Exon in relation to the death of his 2-year-old daughter.

Around 10 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2021, court records indicate that law enforcement officials were called to 3501 SW 10th St. with reports of an unresponsive child. When they arrived, they found Exon’s 2-year-old daughter unresponsive and cold to the touch. It appeared she had been dead for several days.

Officials said an autopsy found the girl had died from malnutrition. The investigation found that Exon suffered from addiction issues and would spend days without feeding or attending to his children.

During the trial, DA Kagay said Exon’s 6-year-old son, who was 4 at the time of the death, testified his father had locked them in their rooms for several days without food while he “slept.”

Exon was charged with 1st Degree Murder, 2nd Degree Murder, Aggravated Endangering a Child and Failure to Report the Death of a Child. At the end of a 6-day trial, he was convicted of all charges.

Kagay noted that Exon had been in custody since his March 2021 arrest with a bond set at $1 million. After his conviction, that bond was revoked and he will remain in custody until his sentencing hearing on July 28.

Kagay said Exon faces a sentence of life in prison with 25 years served before the consideration of parole on at least the felony murder charge. He commended the work of those involved in the prosecution and investigation of the case.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.