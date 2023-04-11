Three months after family questioned if KCK officer was high at work, there are no answers

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - It’s been three months since a family released a video on social media questioning if a police officer was high at work.

The video shows two Kansas City, Kansas, police officers talking to the residents, but one appeared to be experiencing some kind of impairment. He is leaning against a wall, and blinking rapidly. But he responds to the resident’s questions about his name and badge number.

The video was taken on January 11.

KCKPD quickly acknowledged the video saying a fit-for-duty evaluation would take place and they would investigate.

Three months later, advocates question the outcome of the investigation.

It should never be the case that the people enforcing the law operate above the law. KCKPD is engaging in high profile Fentanyl raids and arrests, meanwhile they haven’t taken the time to respond to the public about whether one of their own officers was under the influence of narcotics while on duty at a citizen’s home. It calls everything they do into question when there’s a different standard for law enforcement officers than the general public.

KCTV5 reached out to KCKPD numerous times requesting an update. A spokesperson has acknowledged our emails but has not explained the outcome of the investigation.

The family has retained a lawyer. Attorney Spencer Webster said he requested the police report from that night but was told no such report exists.

