Three months after family questioned if KCK officer was high at work, there are no answers
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - It’s been three months since a family released a video on social media questioning if a police officer was high at work.
The video shows two Kansas City, Kansas, police officers talking to the residents, but one appeared to be experiencing some kind of impairment. He is leaning against a wall, and blinking rapidly. But he responds to the resident’s questions about his name and badge number.
The video was taken on January 11.
KCKPD quickly acknowledged the video saying a fit-for-duty evaluation would take place and they would investigate.
Three months later, advocates question the outcome of the investigation.
KCTV5 reached out to KCKPD numerous times requesting an update. A spokesperson has acknowledged our emails but has not explained the outcome of the investigation.
The family has retained a lawyer. Attorney Spencer Webster said he requested the police report from that night but was told no such report exists.
