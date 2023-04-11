Teenager injured in UTV crash in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 15-year-old girl was seriously injured in a UTV crash Monday in Lafayette County.

Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports indicate that the girl was driving a John Deere UTV on Davis Road east of Oetting Road when the vehicle went into a skid and slid off the north side of the roadway, striking an embankment and overturning.

The girl from Concordia, Missouri, was ejected from the vehicle without any safety device. She was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

The crash occurred at 12:40 p.m. Monday. MSHP troopers were assisted by the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and Concordia Fire and EMS at the scene.

