Separate Topeka traffic stops net arrest of two men found to have drugs

Gail Bennett Jr. (left) Donald Buhrle (right)
Gail Bennett Jr. (left) Donald Buhrle (right)(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Separate traffic stops have netted the arrest of two Topeka men who were both found to have drugs in their possession.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, officials observed a traffic violation near SE 29th and SE Iowa St. and pulled the vehicle over.

During the stop, officials said the driver, identified as Gail L. Bennett Jr., 50, of Topeka, did not have his driver’s license. They also said they found drugs in his possession.

Bennett was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on possession of opiates, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement. He remains behind bars with no bond listed.

Around 11 p.m. on Monday, officials said they then saw another driver commit multiple traffic violations near NE Fairchild and NE Jefferson St. in a separate incident.

TPD said officers also pulled this vehicle over and during the stop, the driver refused to identify himself. He was later identified as Donald L. Buhrle, 51, of Topeka.

Officials said Buhrle was found to have two felony warrants out for his arrest. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Possession of opiates
  • Vehicle emerging from alley - private driveway
  • Vehicle liability insurance
  • License restrictions
  • Interference with law enforcement
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Probation violation
  • Burglary
  • Theft
  • Parole violation

Buhrle remains behind bars with no bond. He has multiple court dates set, one for 9 a.m. and another for 2 p.m. both on April 20, the last is set for 2:30 p.m. on June 29.

