Ring camera alerts tenant of attempted break-in, suspect wounded in shooting

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after allegedly attempting to break into a home.

The Overland Park Police Department stated that just after 10 a.m., the tenant of a home in the 7800 block of West 61st Terrace received a notification from his Ring doorbell camera that someone was trying to enter his residence.

The tenant quickly went back to the residence and approached the person trying to break in, police stated.

An altercation took place and both individuals had firearms, the police department reported.

During the fight, the suspect was wounded and taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The tenant was not injured, officers stated.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344- 8730 or the TIPS HOTLINE at 816-474-TIPS.

