Resident of St. Charles retirement community accused of shooting security guard

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 81-year-old resident of a retirement community in St. Charles is facing charges, accused of shooting a security guard at the facility.

Constantino Spatafora is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Police say he shot a 22-year-old guard at Windsor Estates of St. Charles around 9:45 p.m. Friday. Police say the victim noticed that a light had been switched off in the main cafeteria only minutes after he turned it on. The victim then went to see if anyone was in the cafeteria and that is when he and Spatafora made contact. He then confronted Spatafora, who then shot him in the stomach. The victim was taken to a hospital.

Spatafora was arrested in his apartment on the Windsor Estates’ grounds. Police say they found six live cartridges in his back pocket.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.