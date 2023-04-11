Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Resident of St. Charles retirement community accused of shooting security guard

Constantino Spatafora is accused of shooting a security guard at a St. Charles retirement...
Constantino Spatafora is accused of shooting a security guard at a St. Charles retirement community.(St. Charles Police Department)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 81-year-old resident of a retirement community in St. Charles is facing charges, accused of shooting a security guard at the facility.

Constantino Spatafora is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Police say he shot a 22-year-old guard at Windsor Estates of St. Charles around 9:45 p.m. Friday. Police say the victim noticed that a light had been switched off in the main cafeteria only minutes after he turned it on. The victim then went to see if anyone was in the cafeteria and that is when he and Spatafora made contact. He then confronted Spatafora, who then shot him in the stomach. The victim was taken to a hospital.

Spatafora was arrested in his apartment on the Windsor Estates’ grounds. Police say they found six live cartridges in his back pocket.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worlds of Fun opens for the season on Saturday, April 8.
Worlds of Fun removes guests from park Saturday night following ‘unruly behavior’
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, 1 punched deputy
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Generic.
KCPD engages in standoff at apartment complex

Latest News

Storm Track 5
Another bright and breezy spring day around the KC Metro region
Jose Pilar.
KC man charged, accused of murdering his son
Three months after family questioned if KCK officer was high at work, there are no answers
In a social media video taken Jan. 11, 2023, a KCK police officer appeared to experience some...
Three months after family questioned if KCK officer was high at work, there are no answers
Camdenton Shooting
1 injured in an officer-involved shooting in Camdenton, Mo.; charges filed for incident