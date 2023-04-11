Pet of the Day: Tiberius

Tiberius, a 4.5-year-old cat, is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs. To learn more, click here.

He’s a sweet cat who, when given time, warms up to his surroundings very well.

He loves to play, primarily on his own, and does well with other cats.

He’s currently living in a foster home where he’s received the love and patience he needs to realize people are wonderful!

If you’d like to meet Tiberius in person and have a Slumber Pawty with him (a week-long “trial” run to make sure he fits well in your family before you officially adopt), reach out to Wayside Waifs at 816-986-4426 to schedule a time to meet him.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.