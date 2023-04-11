Aging & Style
Ornamental trees now causing unintended consequences across state lines

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MISSION, Kan. (KCTV) - An invasive tree, more like whole rows of trees, is taking over natural grass areas across the metro.

“We call it sometimes the ‘Zombie Plant’ because it just won’t die. We also call it a ‘Hydra,’ you cut off one head and ten more come back,” said Stacia Stelk, the executive director of Deep Roots KC.

The Bradford Pear tree is seen all over if you’re driving on the highways or around neighborhoods. It’s a talking point, as many see these too, but Deep Roots KC wants people to take action.

“Many people have them in their yard or backyard and hate them because they’re vulnerable to eye and windstorms,” Stelk said. “We hate them because they invade natural spaces like this when they’re not supposed to be here.”

The once ornamental trees planted more than 100 years ago are now known as invasive, impacting neighboring trees and native plants. Stelk said she thinks the Bradford Pear, or Callery Pear, is a story of unintended consequences.

“I’m hearing from people, especially this time of year when they’re in bloom, ‘Oh my goodness, I had no idea how many were in my neighborhood,’ and then as they’re driving along interstates and highways, they see just how much they are invading our natural spaces,” she said.

Deep Roots is offering hundreds of free trees this year to those who cut them down. They’ll have three events to pick up a free tree for any of you cutting these down in your yard or neighborhood -- in Lee’s Summit and Topeka from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 22, and the other in Lenexa from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on May 20.

More information can be found at DeepRoots.org.

It could only take a few steps, but the key is to get to it early so the trunk isn’t too big, and you can easily chop it down yourself. If not, you could need professional help.

Deep Roots’ Chris Cardwell said, “It’ll require handsaws, chainsaws, or even professional removal, and the best way, at least in this phase, is with a hand cutter.”

The tree needs chemical treatment – like Tordon Rtu specialty herbicide – right away following the cut.

“A simple circle around the outside with one of these dropper bottles or if you’re using a dropper, just drop to make sure that you have a blue circle around the outside,” he said.

They want to get rid of the bad roots stopping areas from flourishing.

“Quit buying and planting Callery Pear trees and if you have one, cut it down and replace it with a native tree that belongs in this area,” said Stelk.

