New Amazon fulfillment center brings more than 500 jobs to Liberty

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Amazon launched a more than 1,000,000-square-foot facility Tuesday morning meant to specialize in heavy and oversized items.

The company stated the business in the 2300 block of South Withers Road will be a first-of-its-kind in the Kansas City metro area, and it is estimated to bring more than 500 jobs to Liberty, Missouri.

“It’s a privilege to further our investment in Liberty to meet the growing customer demand for larger items in the Kansas City metro, while also creating career opportunities for the community,” site leader Jyoti Sharma said. “Amazon is proud to offer all kinds of jobs for all kinds of people—in an environment where employees can be themselves and grow with great pay and great benefits from day one.”

Those working at the new facility will be involved with picking, packing and shipping larger customer items such as mattresses, large TVs and exercise equipment, in addition to warm-weather items like grills, kayaks and trampolines.

Items handled by this type of facility are typically longer than 96″ or greater than 50 lbs.

The Liberty fulfillment center opened with approximately 150 employees, and is still hiring with starting pay beginning at $17/hr with comprehensive benefits for full-time employees starting on the first day of employment, Amazon stated.

Amazon has 12 operational locations in the Kansas City region

Employment details can be found here.

