Marshall grateful for support of resolution that ended COVID-19 emergency

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the COVID-19 National Emergency terminated in the U.S., Senator Roger Marshall is grateful for bipartisan support of his resolution.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says that President Joe Biden has signed his legislation to terminate the COVID-19 National Emergency Declaration.

“Finally, the COVID-19 emergency is over,” Sen. Marshall said. “We’ve restored the balance of powers as our constitution outlines- emergency declarations were never supposed to be indefinite and used for political purposes. I’m grateful to have received bipartisan support from my colleagues in our efforts to do the right thing and terminate the COVID-19 National Emergency Declaration.”

Marshall noted that his resolution to end the National State of Emergency passed the U.S. Senate on March 29 with a vote of 68-23. It previously passed the Senate on two other occasions - once by a vote of 48-47 on March 3, 2022, and once by a vote of 62-36 on Nov. 15.

The Senator said he addressed the Senate Floor in March ahead of the resolution’s passage.

