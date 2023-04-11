KCPD to make restoring Missing Persons Unit ‘a priority’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A team of seven detectives and one police sergeant will be dedicated to finding missing people, including runaways.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated Tuesday morning that it will bring back its Missing Persons Unit after dispanding the operation a year ago.

The move takes place, effective April 16.

“Chief Stacey Graves revived the Missing Persons Section after listening to the community’s concerns, stating it’s a priority to address these worries,” the department stated. “As it did when it introduced social workers, KCPD will continue to adapt to better serve Kansas City.”

Major Leslie Foreman also stated the return of the Missing Persons Unit will also allow detectives outside of the operation to exclusively focus on their assigned crimes such as sexual assaults, homicides, and juvenile-related offenses.

