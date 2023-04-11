KCPD engaged in standoff at apartment complex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police have been engaged in a standoff for hours near E. 75th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue.

That is six blocks south of E. 69th Street and Bellefontaine, where a homicide occurred just after 3:30 p.m. This standoff is apparently not related to that homicide.

Just before 4 p.m., officers went to the area of 75th and Askew Avenue regarding a “medical unknown” call. That is five blocks east of 75th and Bellefontaine.

When they arrived, dispatchers notified officers that there was a man at E. 73rd Street and Indiana. That’s two blocks to the west and two blocks north of where they were.

They went to that location and did find a man who had been shot. Officers rendered first aid until EMS arrived and took him to the hospital. He is in critical but stable condition.

The police don’t yet know what led up to the shooting.

Tactical officers then called a standoff at an apartment complex in the area. The standoff is ongoing, as of about 9 p.m.

If you are in the area and see a presence in the former Satchel Paige Elementary parking lot, that is simply the KCPD’s staging area.

The investigation is ongoing. If you saw anything, call the KCPD’s Assault Unit at 816-234-5227. You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

