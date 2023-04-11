Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCK police to host community open house a week after 3 officers were shot

By Emily Rittman
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department will hold a community open house one week after three officers were shot near 18th Street and Wood Avenue.

Over the weekend, the third and final KCK police officer was released from the hospital. Two other officers were previously released from the hospital following the shooting on April 5.

The community open house will be held Wednesday, April 12, at East Patrol from 4-7 p.m. at 849 N. 47th St. in Kansas City, Kansas. Community members will be able to sign three “get well” banners, which will be delivered to the injured officers.

Last week, law enforcement officers were conducting an undercover fentanyl investigation when police say the suspects shot at officers. Three KCK officers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries and have since been released from the hospital.

“It was a big relief when the third and final officer that was injured last week in the shooting was released from the hospital,” the KCKPD’s Media Relations Specialist Nancy Chartrand said. “You know that they’re coming home but, once you get that final word that they’ve been discharged, it’s just great news to hear. We know that the community is relieved, as well.”

The Wyandotte County District Attorney charged three suspects following the shooting. The suspects are between the ages of 18 and 22.

Cornell Lance Jones Jr., Samarion Ardel England and Jaeveon Mitchell-Locke face felony charges including aggravated assault against an officer, aggravated child endangerment and fentanyl distribution. Bystanders, including children, were nearby at the time of the shooting.

“When these type of events happen in the community... We have such a great community in Kansas City, Kansas. We had so many people reaching out,” Chartrand said. “People want an opportunity to do something more than just to be able to say, ‘Thoughts and prayers.’”

The open house will also offer opportunities for community members to visit with officers and command staff, and see police vehicle and equipment displays. There will also be a free hot dog cookout and station tours.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worlds of Fun opens for the season on Saturday, April 8.
Worlds of Fun removes guests from park Saturday night following ‘unruly behavior’
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, 1 punched deputy
Shooting along E. 48th Street in KCMO leaves 18-year-old woman dead
File photo of Anheuser-Busch, Inc.
Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch from tour

Latest News

Thunderstorms brought some powerful lightning strikes to the area on Monday morning.
Lightning strike at Park University’s Mackay Hall takes down WiFi, phones for part of campus
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department will hold a community open house one week after...
KCK police to host community open house a week after 3 officers were shot
The NFL is predicting 300,000 people will be filling the streets of KC and pouring a lot of...
NFL Draft expected to bring $100M to Kansas City
The NFL is predicting 300,000 people will be filling the streets of KC and pouring a lot of...
NFL Draft expected to bring $100M to Kansas City