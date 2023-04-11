KCK police to host community open house a week after 3 officers were shot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department will hold a community open house one week after three officers were shot near 18th Street and Wood Avenue.

Over the weekend, the third and final KCK police officer was released from the hospital. Two other officers were previously released from the hospital following the shooting on April 5.

The community open house will be held Wednesday, April 12, at East Patrol from 4-7 p.m. at 849 N. 47th St. in Kansas City, Kansas. Community members will be able to sign three “get well” banners, which will be delivered to the injured officers.

Last week, law enforcement officers were conducting an undercover fentanyl investigation when police say the suspects shot at officers. Three KCK officers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries and have since been released from the hospital.

“It was a big relief when the third and final officer that was injured last week in the shooting was released from the hospital,” the KCKPD’s Media Relations Specialist Nancy Chartrand said. “You know that they’re coming home but, once you get that final word that they’ve been discharged, it’s just great news to hear. We know that the community is relieved, as well.”

The Wyandotte County District Attorney charged three suspects following the shooting. The suspects are between the ages of 18 and 22.

Cornell Lance Jones Jr., Samarion Ardel England and Jaeveon Mitchell-Locke face felony charges including aggravated assault against an officer, aggravated child endangerment and fentanyl distribution. Bystanders, including children, were nearby at the time of the shooting.

“When these type of events happen in the community... We have such a great community in Kansas City, Kansas. We had so many people reaching out,” Chartrand said. “People want an opportunity to do something more than just to be able to say, ‘Thoughts and prayers.’”

The open house will also offer opportunities for community members to visit with officers and command staff, and see police vehicle and equipment displays. There will also be a free hot dog cookout and station tours.

