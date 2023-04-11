KC man charged, accused of murdering his son

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man is facing charges after being accused of fatally shooting his son in a residence near E. 18th Street and Cambridge Avenue earlier this month.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 54-year-old Jose P. Pilar has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, Kansas City police went to the 1800 block of Cambridge Ave. on the night of April 1 after receiving a call about a shooting. The person who called 911 said, “Raul was shot by [his] father.”

Witnesses later told police that 21-year-old Raul Pilar Sanchez and his father Jose Pilar had gotten into an argument over a family friend coming to visit. Sanchez reportedly said that if his father had a problem with that friend, then he also had a problem with him (Sanchez).

Court documents indicate that Sanchez’s mother told police she heard a round being chambered, then saw her husband shoot her son. She ran from the room and heard additional shots being fired. Pilar then left the residence, saying he was going to shoot himself.

When she went back in, she found her son suffering from gunshot wounds.

Additional witnesses also told the police that their father and shot their brother. At least one of them was home at the time and said she heard the gunfire and screaming.

Detectives requested that an arrest warrant be issued for Pilar. The documents do not state how he was taken into custody. However, the Jackson County Detention Center Inmate Search indicates that he is currently in custody.

