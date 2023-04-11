Kansas City reacts to Arthur Bryant’s cameo in ‘Ted Lasso’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s no secret that Kansas Citians love their barbecue and, depending on who you ask, you’ll get a number of different answers on which spots are the best.

For Ted Lasso, who is played by Overland Park native Jason Sudeikis, the answer is one name: Arthur Bryant’s.

So, we asked around to see what people like about it.

“Ribs with original sauce and iced tea,” said Michael Northrup.

“It’s tasty. It’s tender. I like the ribs, and I like that potato casserole, and it’s not as salty as the other barbecues,” said Rhonda Otis.

“Well, I got pork ribs and they were amazing. Very meaty. Juicy. Thick bark and amazing flavor,” said Ron Westhauser.

Sudeikis loves it so much you can find the BBQ joint making a guest appearance on episodes in the latest season of the popular show, which includes a picture of the restaurant as Lasso’s computer wallpaper.

Arthur Bryant’s took notice and tweeted: “Second week in a row we make an appearance on @tedlasso. Please never change your laptop background, Ted”.

Today the BBQ joint tweeted out: “We’ve been truly honored to be the laptop background of @tedlasso. We thought it would be fun if everyone could be like Ted, so we uploaded a high-quality brand-new image of the restaurant for you to use.”

Which, despite all of Sudeikis’ success, he always finds a way to showcase his love for KC.

“I feel like Kansas City is always the forgotten city, forgotten place. We are the flyover state and it’s so cool to see Jason, Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle. It’s so cool to see Kansas City be put on the map,” said Northrup.

Arthur Bryant’s isn’t the only group that’s received love from Sudeikis. He recently had on a KC Current shirt on for one of the episodes to support the local women’s soccer team.

