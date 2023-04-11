Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City reacts to Arthur Bryant’s cameo in ‘Ted Lasso’

By Greg Payne
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s no secret that Kansas Citians love their barbecue and, depending on who you ask, you’ll get a number of different answers on which spots are the best.

For Ted Lasso, who is played by Overland Park native Jason Sudeikis, the answer is one name: Arthur Bryant’s.

So, we asked around to see what people like about it.

“Ribs with original sauce and iced tea,” said Michael Northrup.

“It’s tasty. It’s tender. I like the ribs, and I like that potato casserole, and it’s not as salty as the other barbecues,” said Rhonda Otis.

“Well, I got pork ribs and they were amazing. Very meaty. Juicy. Thick bark and amazing flavor,” said Ron Westhauser.

Sudeikis loves it so much you can find the BBQ joint making a guest appearance on episodes in the latest season of the popular show, which includes a picture of the restaurant as Lasso’s computer wallpaper.

Arthur Bryant’s took notice and tweeted: “Second week in a row we make an appearance on @tedlasso. Please never change your laptop background, Ted”.

Today the BBQ joint tweeted out: “We’ve been truly honored to be the laptop background of @tedlasso. We thought it would be fun if everyone could be like Ted, so we uploaded a high-quality brand-new image of the restaurant for you to use.”

Which, despite all of Sudeikis’ success, he always finds a way to showcase his love for KC.

“I feel like Kansas City is always the forgotten city, forgotten place. We are the flyover state and it’s so cool to see Jason, Paul Rudd, Rob Riggle. It’s so cool to see Kansas City be put on the map,” said Northrup.

Arthur Bryant’s isn’t the only group that’s received love from Sudeikis. He recently had on a KC Current shirt on for one of the episodes to support the local women’s soccer team.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worlds of Fun opens for the season on Saturday, April 8.
Worlds of Fun removes guests from park Saturday night following ‘unruly behavior’
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, 1 punched deputy
Shooting along E. 48th Street in KCMO leaves 18-year-old woman dead
File photo of Anheuser-Busch, Inc.
Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch from tour

Latest News

File.
Families frustrated by teen fights at Worlds of Fun on opening day
Thunderstorms brought some powerful lightning strikes to the area on Monday morning.
Lightning strike at Park University’s Mackay Hall takes down WiFi, phones for part of campus
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department will hold a community open house one week after...
KCK police to host community open house a week after 3 officers were shot
Missouri has some of the lowest standards for coroners in the nation.
Reality check on 2020 law to improve Missouri Coroner standards