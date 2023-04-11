Aging & Style
Justin Reid donates $15,000 to KCPS for STEM education

By Josh Jackson
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A donation from Justin Reid to Kansas City Public Schools will go a long way in helping the district’s STEM program.

“It’s not just what you do on the field,” said Chiefs safety Justin Reid. “The field provides a platform and a spotlight, but I remember the role models that I had whenever I was their age.”

Justin Reid gifted a $15,000 check to Kansas City Public Schools for technology to advance their education.

“I was like wow, that’s huge,” said robotics team engineer Princess Awulonu. “I was not expecting that.”

“This is going to give these students a major head start pursuing their passions and their dreams,” Reid said during a press conference to announce the donation.

The Eagle Eyed Robotics team ranks in the Top 40 in the bi-state region.

As they gear up for state competition, they know Reid’s contribution will be a game-changer in closing the gap between demographics and regions that have access to modern technology

“AI is taking over,” added Awulonu. “Robotics is taking over and STEM is a growing industry. In the next 50 years, it will keep growing.”

“We’re trying to remove barriers of entry and obstacles and allow for there to be fair access for any student that has a passion to get involved,” Reid added.

To combat the digital divide, the Chiefs safety’s JReid InDeed Foundation is making several donations to schools to help them thrive in a tech-driven world.

“We surely appreciate everything you’ve done for our school here in the heart of Kansas City at Central High School,” Central High School principal Anthony Holland said.

