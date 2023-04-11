Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

‘I just don’t understand’: Neighbors of gunman react to Louisville mass shooting

Four people have been killed at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on Monday.
Four people have been killed at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville on Monday.(WAVE News)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are working to learn more information about the motive behind a mass shooting that happened in downtown Louisville Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. at Old National Bank on Main Street. Police said four people were killed as well as the gunman.

Nine others were injured in the shooting, three of them being Louisville police officers. One of the officers has been listed in critical condition.

Police said the gunman was 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon. Sturgeon was employed at Old National Bank, but officials aren’t sure what his motive was.

WAVE News reporters went to the home of the suspect and spoke to neighbors, who said Sturgeon and the man he shared a home with were “good neighborhoods and seemingly nice people.”

“Can’t say nothing really bad about the guy,” neighbor Kera Allgeier said. “Very quiet, soft-spoken. They invited us over a couple of times for cookouts during summer, you know, very friendly. I just don’t understand.”

Neighbors said Sturgeon lived in the Camp Taylor home for about a year.

Officers were seen entering the home following the incident and leaving with what appeared to be a computer and boxes of material now considered evidence in a mass killing case.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worlds of Fun opens for the season on Saturday, April 8.
Worlds of Fun removes guests from park Saturday night following ‘unruly behavior’
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, 1 punched deputy
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Generic.
KCPD investigates homicide near 69th & Bellefontaine