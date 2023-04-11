Governor Kelly signs bill increasing access to counseling services as 300th bill

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed her 300th bipartisan bill, which increases access to counseling services.

The Office of the Governor announced House Bill 2288 increases access to professional counseling services by expanding the licensed professional counselor workforce. With this bill, clinical counselors can practice in all compact states. Now, professional counselors can more easily mot to and work in Kansas, and Kansans can receive tele-counseling appointments from counselors in other states.

“I’m proud to sign my 300th bipartisan bill to accomplish two important goals: Expanding our state’s workforce and making it easier for Kansans to receive the mental health care they need,” Governor Kelly said. “This bill proves that on so many issues facing our state, the best legislation comes from compromise and collaboration, finding commonsense, middle-of-the-road solutions.”

The Office of the Governor said the bill also amends the law to add a licensure fee relating to the privilege to practice under the compact.

Governor Kelly also signed four other bipartisan bills into law:

SB 120 – Authorizes the Secretary of Health and Environment to adopt rules and regulations for an annual certification program that will approve the replacement of segments of water distribution systems. The program will also increase the amount of time a municipality will have to repay a loan from the Kansas Water Pollution Control Revolving Fund from 20 to 30 years.

Sub HB 2121 – Extends the suspension of statutory speedy trial time limitations and provides that time during the COVID-19 public health emergency shall not be assessed against the state.

HB 2240 – Requires clerks of district courts to provide written notice to certain parties, including parents, guardians, and court-appointed special advocates, when a child is placed in a qualified residential treatment program.

HB 2269 – Amends the Kansas Cigarette and Tobacco Products Act to raise the minimum age to 21 years old for the sale, purchase, or possession of cigarettes and other tobacco products.

The Office of the Governor said Governor Kelly has signed 303 bipartisan bills into law, including 67 in 2019, 13 in 2020, 110 in 2021, and 96 in 2022.

