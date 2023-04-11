FORECAST: Temperatures in the upper 70s for the workweek

A few thunderstorms gave way to a comfortable afternoon. Highs pushed into the upper 60s and lower 70s around the region, making for another nice spring day. As we push through the rest of the evening, we will have comfortable conditions. We’ll eventually drop into the lower 50s under a mostly clear sky. Those to the south of the KC metro -- toward Anderson, Linn and Bates counties -- will want to watch for a few early evening storms. Winds will stay out of the south overnight, which will help to usher in much warmer air Tuesday.

Many of us will jump back into the upper 70s. Some spots to the south will reach the lower 80s. This does come with breezy conditions at times, but expect plenty of sunshine. It will be warm and dry for the next few days with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Our next rain chance won’t come until the end of the week. Chances are slim Friday, but a few scattered showers will be possible. We’re keeping a 30-40% chance into Friday night and Saturday, as well. We still need to iron this out, but a few thunderstorms will also be possible. After Saturday’s system, a big cold front brings our temperatures back down to the 60s for Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.