FORECAST: Stretch of sunny skies, warm temps kicks off Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Surprisingly, strong storms developed through the area yesterday morning into the afternoon.

This event was caused by a positive vorticity anomaly. Positive vorticity is basically a counter, clockwise rotation of the atmosphere usually characterized by an area of low pressure. We call it an anomaly because there was no true low-pressure system associated with this counterclockwise rotation throughout the area.

This, however, caused the mixing within our atmosphere and allowed for strong storms to develop. now, a broad ridge of high pressure extends from the Tennessee River Valley throughout the Central Plains. Any storm system within the vicinity will be pinched off and pushed out of the viewing area. Mostly clear to outright sunny skies are expected today with temperatures rising into the upper 70s and lower 80s as we continue to build a Southerly component with our wind.

This Southerly flow will remain throughout Wednesday and Thursday along with high pressure. Sunny skies and high temperatures within the upper 70s and lower 80s will be common. High pressure begins to slowly transition more east word from the Tennessee River Valley into the Appalachian mountains by the end of Thursday.

This will allow a low-pressure system and cold front to dive south from Montana into the central northern plains. By Friday late afternoon into the early evening, scattered showers and weak thunderstorms will begin to develop. This will extend into Saturday afternoon. The severe weather potential is still too far out for us to pinpoint but we do ask that you be storm aware for both Friday and Saturday.

This storm system will usher in cooler conditions that will drop us back to seasonal for the weekend and the start of next week. by Wednesday, temperatures are back to the lower 70s with small chances for scattered showers at this time.

