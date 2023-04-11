Fire department responds to three-story building fire; no injuries reported

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a three-story building Tuesday morning.

According to the KCMO Fire Department, a call came in regarding a fire in the area of Independence and Hardesty Avenue at 4:30 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they reported visible smoke and fire.

No injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV will update the story when more information becomes available.

