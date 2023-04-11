Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Fire department responds to three-story building fire; no injuries reported

(WLUC)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a three-story building Tuesday morning.

According to the KCMO Fire Department, a call came in regarding a fire in the area of Independence and Hardesty Avenue at 4:30 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they reported visible smoke and fire.

No injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV will update the story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worlds of Fun opens for the season on Saturday, April 8.
Worlds of Fun removes guests from park Saturday night following ‘unruly behavior’
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, 1 punched deputy
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Generic.
KCPD investigates homicide near 69th & Bellefontaine

Latest News

Teenager injured in UTV crash in Lafayette County
It’s no secret that Kansas Citians love their barbecue and you’ll get a number of different...
Kansas City reacts to Arthur Bryant’s cameo in ‘Ted Lasso’
File.
Families frustrated by teen fights at Worlds of Fun on opening day
Thunderstorms brought some powerful lightning strikes to the area on Monday morning.
Lightning strike at Park University’s Mackay Hall takes down WiFi, phones for part of campus