Fire department responds to three-story building fire; no injuries reported
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a three-story building Tuesday morning.
According to the KCMO Fire Department, a call came in regarding a fire in the area of Independence and Hardesty Avenue at 4:30 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they reported visible smoke and fire.
No injuries were reported.
This is a breaking news story. KCTV will update the story when more information becomes available.
