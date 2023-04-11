FBI: Don’t use public phone charging stations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The FBI is warning people to avoid public phone chargers, which are common in airports, hotels, and malls. According to a social media post by the agency’s Denver field office, ‘bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices.’

Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers. Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices. Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead. pic.twitter.com/9T62SYen9T — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) April 6, 2023

“Hackers can put malware on these big charging kiosks and you plug in and it could lock your system. It could crawl into your phone. It could get contact information. It could get passwords, all kinds of things. It can get data to transfer out,” said Adam Levin, a cyber security expert and co-host of the podcast What the Hack.

To avoid so-called ‘juice-jacking,’ the FBI recommends carrying your own charger and USB cord and plug it into an electrical outlet instead of a USB port. “You may say, ‘Well, that may be a little expensive to buy them,’ but it’s a lot cheaper than the agony you’ll go through if you’re victimized by someone who got into your phone or into your laptop and got their hands on whatever sensitive personal information you may be storing,” Levin said, adding that even on airplanes, it’s best to avoid using USB ports. If you’re going to be on a long flight and you’re worried your battery won’t last, consider getting a portable power bank.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.