Families frustrated by teen fights at Worlds of Fun on opening day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Opening day for Worlds of Fun over the weekend devolved into a brawl among a large group of teens, which allegedly included a girl punching a sheriff’s deputy.

Mary Crawford was there with her grandkids, ages 4 and 10. She said they were traumatized by getting caught with her in the surge of people getting pushed out. She demanded a refund but said she was instead given passes to return. She said she was “appalled” and will not be returning.

Sarah Boyd with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office described a full hour Saturday evening trying to get everyone out, with multiple skirmishes along the way.

A summary of the incident she provided indicated it started at 7:30 p.m. with “100 to 150 teens involved, none of whom appeared to be accompanied by an adult.”

It said the initial attempt to move the crowd involved park security, deputies working off-duty, and Kansas City police working off-duty. It described fights continuing to erupt on the way out of the park, as well as in the parking lot. Additional police and deputies were called out to assist.

A parent visiting from Nebraska for a volleyball tournament took video in the parking lot after the crowd of teens was sent out of the amusement park.

The parent said they dropped off some of the players at 4 p.m., then got a phone call at 7:30 p.m. from one of the kids asking to be picked up.

“We are from Nebraska and have been to WOF in the past many times as a season pass holder, but [I] would never drop off 15 year old girls again by themselves, even though they were not the problem. The language I heard was unacceptable and would get most in trouble. Unfortunately, it looks like WOF is not as safe as it once was,” the parent said to KCTV5 via a direct message on Twitter.

It’s not the first time disruptive teens put a damper on the fun for others. In April of 2019, deputies described up 300 teens in a “disturbance.” Back then, a witness described something similar to what deputies described this year.

“People walked 5 feet and then another fight would break out,” the woman told us in 2019. “Even at the gate, they were either trying to get back in or they were still trying to fight the police.”

Worlds of Fun sent a statement about Saturday’s situation that reads, in part: “Park Security, the Clay County Sheriff, and Kansas City Missouri Police Departments, who were on site, responded quickly. This behavior was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Worlds of Fun. We have zero tolerance for this kind of behavior and believe those responsible should be held accountable.”

Worlds of Fun did not answer KCTV5′s question about whether they will consider a chaperone or curfew policy. That’s something several people have suggested on social media.

The sheriff’s office said the girl who punched the deputy was arrested and turned over to her parents. They reported that the deputy had only superficial injuries.

The full statement from Worlds of Fun reads as follows:

The full summary from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office reads as follows:

A deputy working off-duty security at Worlds of Fun heard on the radio from park security about a fight involving multiple juveniles and a large crowd inside the park at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 8. There were an estimated 100 to 150 teenagers involved, none of whom appeared to be accompanied by an adult. Deputies working off duty, Worlds of Fun security officers, and KCPD officers working off duty attempted to break up the crowd and move them out of the park. Multiple fights continued to break out among the juveniles as officials tried to move them out. More Clay County Sheriff deputies and KCPD officers responded. Some juveniles said another juvenile had displayed a gun, but law enforcement was never able to verify that claim. As a Clay County deputy escorted a group of juveniles from the park, a teenage girl refused to leave and punched him in the face. She was arrested and turned over to her parents. He had only superficial injuries. Once the group had been pushed out to the parking lot, fights broke out in the parking lot. Deputies and KCPD officers then broke up those fights and disbursed the crowd. The park was cleared by about 8:30 p.m.

