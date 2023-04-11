Aging & Style
Douglas County launches student-led sexual assault task force

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Douglas County, Kan. (KCTV) - It is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and the Douglas County District Attorney is launching a task force she’s dreamed of for 15 years.

Suzanne Valdez used to be a law professor at KU. During her years in the classroom, she had countless students come to her, disclosing their sexual assault stories.

Through those conversations, she realized a need for these young voices to be heard.

Now, Valdez is launching a student led sexual assault task force.

There will be two student representatives selected from three campuses, KU, Baker and Haskell, coming together to improve education and prevention efforts.

“I really wanted to empower our young adults to have a voice in how we handle these cases, how we can do better, how we work with our community partners maybe even think about legislation on degrees of rape,” says Valdez, Douglas County District Attorney.

The task force will start this fall and it’ll be led by current senior Madison Messenger.

“I have known a lot of people impacted by sexual assault, myself included, so knowing I could be doing something to make a difference…even if it means not going the criminal justice route but just to be that advocate or that shoulder is really important to me,” says Messenger.

The deadline on applying for the task force is April 30th. If you’re interested, you can apply here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeGJ1t7JaCvmqleSejEUjwEpHtMha5WWFa81jj9nJLruILaZw/viewform

