Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Central Bank Sporting Complex grand opening Tuesday in the Northland

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After nearly two years of construction, the Central Bank Sporting Complex will officially hold its grand opening Tuesday morning. The project broke ground in June 2021.

The complex is located at the northwest corner of Highway 152 and North Platte Purchase Drive in Kansas City’s northland. In total, the complex cost $36 million, and features 10 turf fields that can be converted for soccer, baseball, softball, flag football and lacrosse.

Sporting Fields + Athletics is the facility management arm of Sporting Kansas City, which manages and maintains complexes throughout the Kansas City area, including the Central Bank Sporting Complex.

According to Sporting KC representatives, the complex is the focal point of an anticipated $375-million, multi-phase development on 492 acres within Twin Creeks Village. Twin Creeks Village is projected to stimulate $2.26 billion in sales over a 30-year period, which would generate an estimated $505.5 million in sales tax revenues during that time span.

The grand opening kicks-off at 10 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony and speakers including Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, City Council members Dan Fowler and Teresa Loar, Sporting KC President and CEO Jake Reid and Central Bank of the Midwest President Bill Ferguson.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worlds of Fun opens for the season on Saturday, April 8.
Worlds of Fun removes guests from park Saturday night following ‘unruly behavior’
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, 1 punched deputy
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Generic.
KCPD investigates homicide near 69th & Bellefontaine

Latest News

Sporting Complex opens in the Northland
Central Bank Sporting Complex grand opening Tuesday in the Northland
FILE - This photo shows rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Kansas man sentenced in Capitol riot ‘ridiculously ashamed’
FORECAST: Stretch of sunny skies, warm temps kicks off Tuesday
The Bradford Pear tree, seen here, is an invasive plant taking over natural grass areas in the...
Ornamental trees now causing unintended consequences across state lines