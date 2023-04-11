Central Bank Sporting Complex grand opening Tuesday in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After nearly two years of construction, the Central Bank Sporting Complex will officially hold its grand opening Tuesday morning. The project broke ground in June 2021.

The complex is located at the northwest corner of Highway 152 and North Platte Purchase Drive in Kansas City’s northland. In total, the complex cost $36 million, and features 10 turf fields that can be converted for soccer, baseball, softball, flag football and lacrosse.

Sporting Fields + Athletics is the facility management arm of Sporting Kansas City, which manages and maintains complexes throughout the Kansas City area, including the Central Bank Sporting Complex.

According to Sporting KC representatives, the complex is the focal point of an anticipated $375-million, multi-phase development on 492 acres within Twin Creeks Village. Twin Creeks Village is projected to stimulate $2.26 billion in sales over a 30-year period, which would generate an estimated $505.5 million in sales tax revenues during that time span.

The grand opening kicks-off at 10 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony and speakers including Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, City Council members Dan Fowler and Teresa Loar, Sporting KC President and CEO Jake Reid and Central Bank of the Midwest President Bill Ferguson.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.