Another bright and breezy spring day around the KC Metro region

By Warren Sears
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Another beautiful spring day around the region. Most of us made it to the mid and upper 70s with a few spots bumping up to 80 degrees. High pressure is in place so we have plenty of sunshine still to come. Expect a pleasant evening with nighttime temperatures eventually falling off to the lower 50s under a mostly clear sky. We basically rinse and repeat out there for Wednesday. Most of us will jump back to the upper 70s and lower 80s with sunshine. With this warmer air, it will be a bit breezy at times over the next few days out of the south. The dry stretch will eventually come to an end late week. A few showers and isolated storms are possible Friday afternoon into the evening, where then it looks like a steadier rain could move in overnight into Saturday morning. We will watch for a few thunderstorms to be on the stronger side. With this, a cold front brings a slightly cooler weekend. Starting Saturday, highs will be back in the 60s, a little more seasonable for this time of year.

