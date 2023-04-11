Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Aging & Style: Robot could be future of massage therapy

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Many struggle with back pain... Now, a robot that uses artificial intelligence might offer relief.

In today’s Aging & Style segment, we take a look at how a device called EMMA might also help east the workload of massage therapists -- who are in high demand.

Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worlds of Fun opens for the season on Saturday, April 8.
Worlds of Fun removes guests from park Saturday night following ‘unruly behavior’
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, 1 punched deputy
Shooting along E. 48th Street in KCMO leaves 18-year-old woman dead
File photo of Anheuser-Busch, Inc.
Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch from tour

Latest News

Many struggle with back pain... Now, a robot that uses artificial intelligence might offer...
Aging & Style: Robot could be future of massage therapy
You’ve heard of sleep conditions like insomnia and narcolepsy, but there’s a less common...
Aging & Style: A closer look at an uncommon sleep condition
You’ve heard of sleep conditions like insomnia and narcolepsy, but there’s a less common...
Aging & Style: A closer look at an uncommon sleep condition
Aetna_Prescriptions
Unpacking Medicare: What do I need to know about prescription drug coverage?