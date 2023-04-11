Aging & Style: Robot could be future of massage therapy
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Many struggle with back pain... Now, a robot that uses artificial intelligence might offer relief.
In today’s Aging & Style segment, we take a look at how a device called EMMA might also help east the workload of massage therapists -- who are in high demand.
Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.