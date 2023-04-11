Aging & Style: Robot could be future of massage therapy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Many struggle with back pain... Now, a robot that uses artificial intelligence might offer relief.

In today’s Aging & Style segment, we take a look at how a device called EMMA might also help east the workload of massage therapists -- who are in high demand.

Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.