Victim in Saturday afternoon Benton Avenue shooting dies

File photo - police lights.(Eric Smith/KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man critically injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon has died.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated officers responded about 1:30 p.m. to the 3900 block of South Benton Avenue and found a man that had shot.

He was taken to the hospital and died there from his injuries.

Anyone with information has been asked to call detectives at (816) 234-5043. Or they can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. 

There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information provided to TIPS which leads to an arrest in the case.

