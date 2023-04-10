USRA B-Mods headline Lucas Oil Speedway action as Weekly Racing Series resumes on Saturday

WHEATLAND, MO. (April 11, 2023) - After a couple of weekends of special events at Lucas Oil Speedway, the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series returns to action this Saturday night with all four of the weekly divisions in action.

The Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods will headline Round Two of the Weekly Racing Series Presented by Townsquare Media and KIX 105.7 FM, with a 25-lap, $750-to-win main event. The Hermitage Lumber Late Models, Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars also will be in action.

The B-Mod division finds some new names near the top of the points in the early stage of the season, with Austin Charles of Basehor, Kansas, leading the way. Charles has used a pair of consistent runs to grab a five-point lead over Brice Gotschall of Nevada with Bobby Williams of Hermitage just 20 behind.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Car division is led by Rob White of Lebanon after his feature win last Saturday. White, who also has two other top-five feature finishes, is 11 points clear of Urbana’s Mason Beck with William Garner of Lebanon in third., 30 behind White.

Two-time track champion Robbie Reed of Mexico sets pace in the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds with finishes of first and fourth so far. Matt Johnson of Archie is a single point behind Reed and Ryan Middaugh of Fulton trails by just 11.

The Hermitage Lumber Late Models have just one night of action with feature winner Justin Wells of Aurora leading Jefferson City’s Tucker Cox by eight points.

Kids’ Pit Tour: Resuming this week will be the Frogs Jr Fan Club Pit Tour, led by flagman Mike Striegel. Prior to each weekly dirt-track racing program this season, Striegel will lead a pit tour on a large golf cart for youngsters ages 5-12 with the youngsters signing up for a drawing each week to be a part of the tour.

Striegel will drive them through the pits and stop and visit with various drivers where the youngsters can see the race cars up close, take pictures and collect autographs.

Kids can sign up for the Frogs Jr Fan Club on the south end of the Midway after gates open at 5 p.m. for a chance to go on the pit tour.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. with grandstands at 5, hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05 p.m.

Ticket info:

Advance Discount Tickets online only (16 and up) $12

Adults (16 and up) $15

Seniors (62 and up)/Military $12

Youth (6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family Pass $35

Pit Pass $35

SRX roster of drivers expands, with tickets on sale: General admission tickets for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race scheduled for Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Speedway remain on sale. Some of the biggest names in racing will be on hand as the SRX Thursday Night Thunder event will be the finale in the six-race series.

Drivers previously announced for the Wheatland event include Tony Stewart, Kenny Wallace, Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Helio Castroneves, Clint Bowyer, reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti, Paul Tracy and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Tickets for the SRX event are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire - https://www.stubwire.com/event/srxespnthursdaynightthunder/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28075/ Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event.

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

