Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Topeka woman walking along I-35 fatally struck by USPS semi

The collision took place just after 3:30 a.m. and was cleared by about 7:30 a.m.
The collision took place just after 3:30 a.m. and was cleared by about 7:30 a.m.(KCTV5, Scout Camera)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Topeka woman died after she was hit by a semi-truck while walking along I-35 in Kansas City in the early morning hours.

The Kansas Highway Patrol stated that a USPS semi-truck was driving south on I-35 near Cambridge Circle and struck 30-year-old Jacqueline R. Kirwan. It was not known why she was on the interstate, according to KHP.

Southbound traffic on Interstate 35 was delayed for about four hours Monday morning due to a fatal crash.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worlds of Fun opens for the season on Saturday, April 8.
Worlds of Fun removes guests from park Saturday night following ‘unruly behavior’
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
Shooting in 7800 block of E. 48th Street leaves 18-year-old girl dead
File photo of Anheuser-Busch, Inc.
Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch from tour
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
House fire in Lee’s Summit causes extensive damage to residence, no one was injured

Latest News

One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, one punched deputy
Park University's Mackay Hall was struck by lightning on Monday, April 10.
Lightning strike at Park University’s Mackay Hall takes down WiFi, phones for part of campus
File photo - police lights.
Victim in Saturday afternoon Benton Avenue shooting dies
FORECAST: Monday brings warm temps, isolated rain chances
Camdenton Shooting
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Camdenton, Mo.