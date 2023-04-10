Topeka woman walking along I-35 fatally struck by USPS semi

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Topeka woman died after she was hit by a semi-truck while walking along I-35 in Kansas City in the early morning hours.

The Kansas Highway Patrol stated that a USPS semi-truck was driving south on I-35 near Cambridge Circle and struck 30-year-old Jacqueline R. Kirwan. It was not known why she was on the interstate, according to KHP.

Southbound traffic on Interstate 35 was delayed for about four hours Monday morning due to a fatal crash.

