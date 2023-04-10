Aging & Style
Topeka woman dies after hit by semi while walking on I-35 in Kansas City

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has died after she was hit by a semi-truck while walking along I-35 in Kansas City in the early morning hours.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 3:30 a.m. on Monday, April 10, emergency crews were called to the area of Cambridge Circle and southbound I-35 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a vehicle-pedestrian crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a USPS semi-truck owned by the U.S. Postal Service and driven by Timothy Wilson, 51, of Kansas City, had been headed south on the interstate.

For an unknown reason, KHP noted that Jacqueline R. Kirwan, 30, of Topeka, had been standing in the same lane.

Officials said Kirwan was hit by Wilson’s semi. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Wilson escaped the crash without injury and was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

