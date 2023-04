Monty is 70 pounds of pure adolescent puppy love!

He was found in rural Leavenworth County in February’s cold.

He adores walkies and playtime, treats and car rides, and people.

He’s neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, healthy, and ready to go!

To learn more about Monty, visit the website for the Leavenworth County Humane Society, Inc.

