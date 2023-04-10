Aging & Style
Multiple law enforcement investigating shooting in Camdenton, Mo.

Camdenton Shooting
Camdenton Shooting(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) -

UPDATE: The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the Camdenton Police Department has requested the MSHP Division of Drug and Crime Control come in to investigate an officer-involved shooting. It happened near Osage Avenue and Iowa Street in Camdenton. Troopers say one person was taken to an area hospital. The officer involved in the shooting was not hurt.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says a shooting investigation has started in Camdenton.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation is happening behind McDonald’s and The Butcher Shop. The sheriff’s office is helping the Camdenton Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol with the investigation.

The sheriff’s office says there is no immediate threat to the community.

This is breaking news. We will bring you updates as we learn more about the investigation.

