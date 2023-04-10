Aging & Style
Meth found during traffic stop after Atchison man caught littering lands him in jail

Jermy A. Thomason
Jermy A. Thomason(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Atchison man was arrested after officials allegedly found methamphetamine on him after he threw trash from his vehicle and littered on a Kansas highway.

The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday, April 7, a deputy pulled over an Infinity passenger car near the K-16/K-116 junction east of Holton. Officials said the stop was initiated as the driver, later identified as Jermy A. Thomason, 36, of Atchison, was seen littering.

During the stop, officials said they found what is believed to be methamphetamine as well as drug paraphernalia.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that Thomason was arrested and booked into the Jackson Co. Jail on possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia. He no longer remains behind bars.

