Matt Quatraro returns after missing 5 games due to COVID

ARLINGTON, Texas (KCTV) - Royals manager Matt Quatraro will return to the dugout for Monday’s game against the Rangers.

This comes after he missing five games due to a positive COVID-19 test last Wednesday.

Those five games were as many as Quatraro managed with his new team prior to the positive test.

Bench coach Paul Hoover ran the club in Quatraro’s absence, compiling a record of 2-3.

The Royals will play three games in Texas before returning home to face the Braves on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.