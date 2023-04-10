Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Matt Quatraro returns after missing 5 games due to COVID

Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro (33) chats in the dugout during warmups before their...
Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro (33) chats in the dugout during warmups before their baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, April 2, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo.(Reed Hoffmann | AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
By Scott Reiss
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (KCTV) - Royals manager Matt Quatraro will return to the dugout for Monday’s game against the Rangers.

This comes after he missing five games due to a positive COVID-19 test last Wednesday.

Those five games were as many as Quatraro managed with his new team prior to the positive test.

Bench coach Paul Hoover ran the club in Quatraro’s absence, compiling a record of 2-3.

The Royals will play three games in Texas before returning home to face the Braves on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worlds of Fun opens for the season on Saturday, April 8.
Worlds of Fun removes guests from park Saturday night following ‘unruly behavior’
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, 1 punched deputy
Shooting along E. 48th Street in KCMO leaves 18-year-old woman dead
File photo of Anheuser-Busch, Inc.
Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch from tour

Latest News

San Francisco Giants' Michael Conforto watches his two-run home run against the Kansas City...
Conforto hits clutch HR in 8th, Giants rally past Royals 3-1
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, right, congratulates pitcher Aroldis Chapman after...
Pérez, Royals score 5 unanswered runs to stun Giants 6-5
Kansas City Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino (9) is congratulated by Kyle Isbel (28) after hitting a...
Pasquantino, Perez hit home runs as Royals beat Giants 3-1
Kansas City Royals third baseman Hunter Dozier (17) catches a late throw as Toronto Blue Jays'...
Gausman leads Blue Jays to 3rd straight win over Royals, 6-3