Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering teen in Overland Park

Raymond Traevon Cherry.
Raymond Traevon Cherry.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man has received numerous sentences, including life in prison, for murdering a teen in Overland Park in 2019.

In February, Raymond Traevon Cherry was found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Benjamen Workman-Greco in 2019. According to KCTV5′s previous reporting, Workman-Greco was killed on Jan. 23 of that year in his own Overland Park apartment, which he had just moved into two weeks prior.

Today, the DA said Cherry received the following sentences after being convicted of the charges against him:

  • Count I: First-degree murder - Life in prison
  • Count II: Aggravated robbery - 72 months (6 years)
  • Count III: Conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery - 32 months (2.67 years)
  • Count IV: Aggravated assault - 12 months (1 year)
  • Count V: Aggravated assault - 12 months (1 year)
  • Count VI: Firearm possession by a felon - 8 months

The sentence for aggravated robbery, six years, will run consecutive to the sentence of life in prison.

All the other sentences will run concurrently.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worlds of Fun opens for the season on Saturday, April 8.
Worlds of Fun removes guests from park Saturday night following ‘unruly behavior’
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, 1 punched deputy
Shooting along E. 48th Street in KCMO leaves 18-year-old woman dead
File photo of Anheuser-Busch, Inc.
Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch from tour

Latest News

James L. Gant.
Jury finds Shawnee man guilty of shooting at Independence police
Feral Cat
Spring brings more feral cats, what to do if you see one
Generic.
Kansas City police investigate homicide near 68th & Bellefontaine
Police: More than 100 teens involved in fights at Worlds of Fun, one punched deputy