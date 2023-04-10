Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering teen in Overland Park

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man has received numerous sentences, including life in prison, for murdering a teen in Overland Park in 2019.

In February, Raymond Traevon Cherry was found guilty of murdering 17-year-old Benjamen Workman-Greco in 2019. According to KCTV5′s previous reporting, Workman-Greco was killed on Jan. 23 of that year in his own Overland Park apartment, which he had just moved into two weeks prior.

Today, the DA said Cherry received the following sentences after being convicted of the charges against him:

Count I: First-degree murder - Life in prison

Count II: Aggravated robbery - 72 months (6 years)

Count III: Conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery - 32 months (2.67 years)

Count IV: Aggravated assault - 12 months (1 year)

Count V: Aggravated assault - 12 months (1 year)

Count VI: Firearm possession by a felon - 8 months

The sentence for aggravated robbery, six years, will run consecutive to the sentence of life in prison.

All the other sentences will run concurrently.

