Lightning strike at Park University’s Mackay Hall takes down WiFi, phones for part of campus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thunderstorms brought some powerful lightning strikes to the area on Monday morning.

Park University stated part of the campus internet and phone service went down after lightning struck Mackay Hall.

Classes are being held as scheduled, but faculty in buildings affected by the outage may move their in-person classes to virtual.

