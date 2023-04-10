Aging & Style
Lightning strike at Park University’s Mackay Hall takes down WiFi, phones for part of campus

Park University's Mackay Hall was struck by lightning on Monday, April 10.
Park University's Mackay Hall was struck by lightning on Monday, April 10.(KCTV5, Dwain Crispell)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thunderstorms brought some powerful lightning strikes to the area on Monday morning.

Park University stated part of the campus internet and phone service went down after lightning struck Mackay Hall.

Classes are being held as scheduled, but faculty in buildings affected by the outage may move their in-person classes to virtual.

For the latest weather updates, click here.

