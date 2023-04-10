Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCMO police, Mayor Quinton Lucas say security is ready for NFL Draft

By Mark Poulose
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NFL Draft is less than three weeks away, and the KCMO Police Department says it’s ready.

In a tweet, KCMO police promise “we’ll be ready.” Mayor Quinton Lucas agrees.

“The Kansas City Police Department will be ready for security in connection with the NFL Draft,” Lucas said. “You are seeing great collaboration not only with our police department, but with agencies around Missouri, Kansas, and federal authorities.”

Any time thousands of people gather in a space, security questions will be raised. Lucas says Kansas City will be fine during the draft’s three-day event.

“It will be just as non-eventful as our last Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade was, very few arrests,” said Lucas.

Hosting an event as big as the NFL Draft is no small undertaking. Lucas says it requires a significant amount of money from the taxpayers, as well as work hours from city employees.

“Kansas Citians have invested millions of dollars in getting Kansas City ready for this NFL Draft,” Lucas said. “A lot of our staffers will be working overtime to make sure we are ready. These events are not pulled off magically.”

Now, Kansas City prepares to put its best foot forward for a worldwide football audience. Lucas says Kansas City will represent more than just the city of fountains at this year’s event.

“This is Kansas City government at its best, and we’re proud to put on this event for the entire region.”

The NFL Draft will be held April 27-29.

You can find more information on how to attend the draft here.

You can also find more KCTV5 NFL Draft coverage here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake.
Bodies of missing father and son kayakers from Missouri have been found in Beaver Lake
File photo of Anheuser-Busch, Inc.
Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch from tour
Friday evening, rides at Worlds of Fun operated like phantoms. Staff were performing test runs,...
A look at what awaits when Worlds of Fun opens Saturday
Worlds of Fun opens for the season on Saturday, April 8.
Worlds of Fun removes guests from park Saturday night following ‘unruly behavior’
Easter weekend has reconnected a woman to her biological family, relatives who had not seen her...
Sisters meet for first time after more than 50 years

Latest News

KCPD prepping security for the NFL Draft
KCMO police, Mayor Quinton Lucas say security is ready for NFL Draft
Worlds of Fun opens for the season on Saturday, April 8.
Worlds of Fun removes guests from park Saturday night following ‘unruly behavior’
78-year-old man injured in Ray County motorcycle crash
Shooting in 7800 block of E. 48th Street leaves 18-year-old girl dead