KCMO police, Mayor Quinton Lucas say security is ready for NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The NFL Draft is less than three weeks away, and the KCMO Police Department says it’s ready.

In a tweet, KCMO police promise “we’ll be ready.” Mayor Quinton Lucas agrees.

“The Kansas City Police Department will be ready for security in connection with the NFL Draft,” Lucas said. “You are seeing great collaboration not only with our police department, but with agencies around Missouri, Kansas, and federal authorities.”

Any time thousands of people gather in a space, security questions will be raised. Lucas says Kansas City will be fine during the draft’s three-day event.

“It will be just as non-eventful as our last Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade was, very few arrests,” said Lucas.

Hosting an event as big as the NFL Draft is no small undertaking. Lucas says it requires a significant amount of money from the taxpayers, as well as work hours from city employees.

“Kansas Citians have invested millions of dollars in getting Kansas City ready for this NFL Draft,” Lucas said. “A lot of our staffers will be working overtime to make sure we are ready. These events are not pulled off magically.”

Now, Kansas City prepares to put its best foot forward for a worldwide football audience. Lucas says Kansas City will represent more than just the city of fountains at this year’s event.

“This is Kansas City government at its best, and we’re proud to put on this event for the entire region.”

The NFL Draft will be held April 27-29.

